Two men from Flintshire in court following drugs raids on Wednesday

Published: Thursday, Feb 27th, 2020
Two men from Flintshire will appear before Magistrates in Chester today following a series of raids targeting the cultivation of cannabis.

Five men have been charged with class B drugs offences after police carried out dawn raids at homes in Mold, Saltney, Chester and Merseyside

Officers executed warrants at eight warrants at addresses in Chester, Saltney, Barnston, Prenton and Mold yesterday morning, (Wednesday 26 February).

As a result, eight men aged between 22 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Five of the men, Ervis Rexhaj, 31 from Saltney, Edmund Rexhaj, 36 from Mold, Erblind Rexhaj, 33, of Chester, Bleart Kobilja, 22, of Prenton and Imerli Metaj, aged 41 from Chester have been charged with conspiracy to produce class B drugs (Cannabis).

The men have all been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today, (Thursday 27 February.)

The three remaining suspects have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

They include two men from Chester, aged 33 and 29, and a 43-year-old man from Barnston.

