Two major retailers with stores in Deeside named and shamed for underpaying minimum wage rates

Two high street giants with stores on Broughton Retail Park have been named and shamed by the government for paying workers less than the legal minimum wage.

Government investigators identified £1.7 million in back pay for some of the UK’s lowest paid workers and fined employers £1.3 million for underpayment.

260 employers have been named and shamed by the government for failing to pay 16,000 workers at least minimum wage rates.

Primark which opened a store on Broughton Park in March 2016 failed to pay £231,973.12 to 9735 workers across the UK, they came third on the name and shame list of 260 employers.

In fourth place was Sports Direct, they failed to pay £167,036.24 to 383 workers, it’s not known if any workers at Broughton Park Primark or Sports Direct were affected by the underpayments.

Other companies in North Wales include Mr Martin Brindley Station Cars in Wrexham who failed to pay £5,303.74 to a worker.

Rothwell & Robertson Limited trading as Ye Olde Bull’s Head Inn, Isle of Anglesey LL58, failed to pay £627.53 to one worker.

Men at Work, a building maintenance firm in Conwy which failed to pay £310.8 to one worker.

Retail, hairdressing and hospitality businesses were among the most prolific offenders in this round. Common reasons for errors made include: failing to pay workers travelling between jobs, deducting money from pay for uniforms and not paying for overtime.

Business Minister Margot James said:

There is no excuse for not paying staff the wages they’re entitled to and the government will come down hard on businesses that break the rules. That’s why today we are naming hundreds of employers who have been short changing their workers; and to ensure there are consequences for their wallets as well as their reputation, we’ve levied millions in back pay and fines.

Bryan Sanderson, Chairman of the Low Pay Commission, said:

The Low Pay Commission’s conversations with employers suggest that the risk of being named is encouraging businesses to focus on compliance. Further, it is good to see that HMRC continues to target large employers who have underpaid a large number of workers, as well as cases involving only a few workers, where workers are at risk of the most serious exploitation. It is imperative that the government keeps up the pressure on all employers who commit breaches of minimum wage law.

If workers are concerned they are not being paid the correct rates then they can seek advice from workplace experts Acas.

Since 2013, the scheme has identified £8 million in back pay for 58,000 workers, with 1,500 employers fined a total of £5 million. This year the government will spend a record £25.3 million on minimum wage enforcement.