All lanes back open on A55 at Rhuallt Hill following earlier collision

Published: Monday, Jun 3rd, 2019
Update: All lanes are back open on the A55 Rhuallt Hill Eastbound between J28 (Rhuallt / Waen) and J29 (Pant-Y-Dulath)

First Report: Two lanes of the A55 eastbound are currently blocked following a collision on Rhuallt Hill – close to the Flintshire border.

The collision involving at least two vehicles is at the top of Rhuallt Hill where three lanes begin to merge into two.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route while emergency services deal with the incident.
Latest traffic report.

Latest traffic report states:

“Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to accident on A55 Rhuallt Hill Eastbound between J28 (Rhuallt / Waen) and J29 (Pant-Y-Dulath).

Lane one and two (of three) are closed towards the top of the hill just before three lanes merge into two.”

