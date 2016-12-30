Two hundred straw bales go up in flames near Deeside Industrial Estate

North Wales Rural Police Team are appealing for information after a stack of around 200 straw bales caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews from Deeside and Buckley were called out to tackle the fire which was situated right on the border of Wales and England.

Smoke could be seen drifting across Shotwick Road towards Deeside Industrial Estate as firefighters allowed the bales to burn out despite being just a few metres from the huge Deeside solar park.

The Rural Police Team attended the fire and posted a message on twitter asking for any witnesses to the blaze.