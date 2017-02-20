Two consultations on major road schemes in Cheshire and Merseyside are about to a close

The 6 week public consultations over Highways England’s shortlisted options for a brand new junction 11a along the M56 near Runcorn in Cheshire – serving the new Mersey Gateway bridge – and improvements to the A5036 Port of Liverpool route in Merseyside, started in January and will close on Monday 27 February.

The consultation included a series of public information events near both locations.

Money for each of the improvements is included in the Government’s £15 billion Road Investment Strategy and as well as improving journeys for commuters and commercial road users, it will support future investment in jobs and housing.

Tristram Bardrick, Highways England’s project manager for the M56 junction 11a scheme, said:

Whether it’s been from people attending one of our public information exhibitions or filling in a questionnaire, we’ve had a fantastic response to both consultations and everyone’s views will be considered as we work towards determining which of the options to take forward to the next stage of design for a start of work before the end of 2020. We would like to thank people who’ve been involved so far and encourage anyone with an interest in either of the 2 projects to let us know what they think by Monday week.

Carl Stockton, Highways England’s project manager for the A5036 scheme, said:

While we have had a tremendous response so far with over 1,000 questionnaires completed and returned – either through the digital link or in the post direct to the team – we want to hear as many views as possible by 27 February.

The options for the A5036 link between the motorway network at Switch Island and the Port of Liverpool remain a choice between improving the existing road or building a brand new bypass through Rimrose Valley, although some of the ideas have changed. New plans include modifying suggested junction improvements along the existing road to reduce the impact for local people.

Options for the new M56 junction 11a include 2 different ideas for modifying the existing Murdishaw Roundabout with the A553 Southern Expressway. An option for a new junction west of Murdishaw Roundabout has now been discounted.

More information, including consultation brochures and electronic versions of the questionnaires are available on following schemes:

Anyone with any questions about how to get involved can also call the Highways England customer contact centre