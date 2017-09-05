Two charged over death of Chris Boardman’s mum in Connah’s Quay last year

Two people from Connah’s Quay have been charged in connection with the death Carol Boardman on July 16 last year.

Carol, the mother of former Olympic gold medalist cyclist Chris Boardman, died following injuries sustained in a collision with a Mitsubishi L200 pick up truck on Mold Road, Connah’s Quay.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

A woman, also 31, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear before Mold magistrates on Monday, 25 September.