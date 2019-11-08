News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two chances to see the Flying Scotsman steam through Deeside today

Published: Friday, Nov 8th, 2019
The Flying Scotsman – steam locomotive 60103 – takes to the tracks today, Friday November 8, for a tour through North Wales.

The journey to North Wales began at London Euston just after 6am this morning as the tour makes its way northwards to Crewe ,hauled by vintage electric 86259 Les Ross.

Arriving at Crewe just before 10am, the Flying Scotsman will be attached to the train for the run to Holyhead.

Leaving the famous railway town of Crewe, it will head across the Cheshire plain past the Beeston Castle towards Chester.

It will enter Wales at Saltney at 10.36am and is expected to steam through Shotton lower level station at around 10:42am.

It will then follow the Dee Estuary closely, with open view across the waters towards the Wirral, through the seaside towns of Rhyl and Colwyn Bay and onwards to Holyhead.

The return journey will see it pass back through Shotton at 5.50pm.

You can follow the realtime train times here – Euston to Holyhead

Return leg – Holyhead to Euston 

