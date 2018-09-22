Flying Scotsman steams through Deeside – Some of today’s images shared on social media

The Flying Scotsman – steam locomotive 60103 took to the tracks this morning for a return journey between Crewe to Holyhead.

Hauling a Pathfinder rail tour the locomotive left Crewe at 10.31am passing through Chester Station at 11.05am.

The world famous loco passed through Saltney Junction soon after then carried to Sandycroft steaming through Shotton Low Level station moments later.

The train continued through Holywell Junction then along the Dee estuary arriving in Holyhead just before 1.30pm

Definitely the Flying Scotsman! pic.twitter.com/bq00cUM638 — Andrew Walton (@MeatyAndrew) September 22, 2018

#FlyingScotsman on my dog walk. Had seen it 2 weeks ago while walking #3yorkshirepeaks challenge but hadn’t realised 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DI3OmXVZuE — Franck (@Franck_chester) September 22, 2018

Great pass by the Flying Scotsman past Hawarden Airport @chocksaway1 after another great breakfast.. @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/mADcRpkxY5 — Paul Moggsy Morris (@moggsy100) September 22, 2018

The return leg will see it go back through Holywell Junction, 6.35pm onto Rockcliffe Hall at 6.42pm, Saltney Junction 6.52pm and Chester 7.00pm.

Fans of the famous Flying Scotsman are urged to keep well away from tracks as the iconic loco thunders through Deeside.

Several dangerous trespass incidents have happened on previous tours where members of the public have been seen walking along the tracks and taking photographs of the locomotive while other trains continued to pass on opposing lines.

All times are approximate and subject to change at short notice.

Full timings for Saturday’s movements:

Featured Photograph by Steve Davis