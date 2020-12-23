Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Dec 2020

Updated: Wed 23rd Dec

Two cases of another ‘more transmissible’ Covid-19 variant linked to South Africa confirmed

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two cases of a new, “more transmissible” COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK,

During a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said that as part of “our surveillance, we have detected 2 cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK.”

“Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks.”

“The Chief Scientific Advisor and Chief Medical Officer and others met their South African counterparts over the last day.”


“We are incredibly grateful to the South African Government for the rigour of their science, and the openness and the transparency with which they have rightly acted, as we did when we discovered the new variant here.”

“This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible and it appeared to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered here.”

Mr Hancock said the UK government has taken the following actions.

“First, we are quarantining cases, and close contacts of cases, found here in the UK.

“Second, we are placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa.”

“Finally, and most importantly, anyone in the UK who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight, and anyone who has been in close contact with anyone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight, must quarantine immediately.”

“By quarantine, I mean they must restrict all contact with any other person whatsoever.”

“We will be changing the law to give this legal effect imminently.”

“These measures are temporary, while we investigate this further new strain, which is currently being analysed at Porton Down.”

“And I want to thank everyone involved for the seriousness with which I know they will take these instructions.”

It’s understood all incoming flights from South Africa will be stopped.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales now has 11 COVID-19 test centres serving communities across the region

News

Chester moves into Tier 3 – non essential retail and hospitality to close from Boxing Day

News

Warning over scam Playstation 5 adverts on Facebook

News

Weather warning in place for Boxing Day with winds of up to 80mph expected

News

RSPCA rescuers on the road as usual during Christmas and New Year lockdown

News

Challenging year could not stop staff and students raising more than £60,000 for heart charity

News

Ghosts of steel, aluminium and coal closures haunt North Wales economy

News

Dee Estuary seabed survey is major staging post for £590m tidal lagoon project

News

Urgent info appeal following incident near Mold last month which resulted in tragic death of a cyclist

News





Read 658,065 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn