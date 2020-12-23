Two cases of another ‘more transmissible’ Covid-19 variant linked to South Africa confirmed

Two cases of a new, “more transmissible” COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK,

During a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said that as part of “our surveillance, we have detected 2 cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK.”

“Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks.”

"The Chief Scientific Advisor and Chief Medical Officer and others met their South African counterparts over the last day."





“We are incredibly grateful to the South African Government for the rigour of their science, and the openness and the transparency with which they have rightly acted, as we did when we discovered the new variant here.”

“This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible and it appeared to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered here.”

Mr Hancock said the UK government has taken the following actions.

“First, we are quarantining cases, and close contacts of cases, found here in the UK.

“Second, we are placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa.”

“Finally, and most importantly, anyone in the UK who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight, and anyone who has been in close contact with anyone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight, must quarantine immediately.”

“By quarantine, I mean they must restrict all contact with any other person whatsoever.”

“We will be changing the law to give this legal effect imminently.”

“These measures are temporary, while we investigate this further new strain, which is currently being analysed at Porton Down.”

“And I want to thank everyone involved for the seriousness with which I know they will take these instructions.”

It’s understood all incoming flights from South Africa will be stopped.