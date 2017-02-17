Two cars taken in Mold after thieves forced their way into properties and stole keys

Police are appealing for information after two cars were stolen from separate properties in the Mold area.

The vehicles, a BMW and a Citroen, were stolen over the past two days, after offenders forced their way into the properties and took the keys.

PC Chris Connah said: “We are looking for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity around Mold over the past few nights.”

“We are also asking people to be vigilant and advising them to ensure vehicles are locked and that keys are kept out of sight.”

Anyone with any information relating the stolen vehicles is asked to contact officers at Mold Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact the webchat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.