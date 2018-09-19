Two brothers jailed for machete attack on a taxi in Chester

Two brothers from Chester who attacked a taxi with a machete while the driver and passengers sat inside have been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Charles Truman, aged 25, will serve two years and one month for affray and possession of a knife and Matthew Truman, aged 22, has been sentenced to two years for affray and criminal damage. The pair, both of Woodfields in Christleton, were sentenced at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to all offences.

The attacked happend on the evening of August 17 – a taxi was driving along Grosvenor Bridge towards Chester City Centre with four male passengers inside when the driver of the cab noticed a small red Vauxhall Corsa in front of him.

As he stopped at traffic lights the passengers in his taxi recognised Charles and Matthew Truman in the Corsa and began winding the windows down and shouting at them.

The taxi driver then continued along St Martins Way and noticed the Truman’s chasing after him at considerable speed until they were driving next to each other.

The passengers began shouting at the Trumans again leaving the taxi driver concerned about what was happening. All of a sudden the passengers started screaming at the driver to lock the doors, sending him into a panic.

While stationary Matthew tried to open the taxi doors as the passengers inside shouted for the driver to move off.

As the lights turned green and the taxi began to move, Charles and Matthew chased after it. A loud bang was then heard by the taxi driver and the passengers told him Charlie had attacked his taxi with a machete.

The taxi driver managed to get away from the Trumans and dropped his passengers off safely in Upton. He then examined the car and found the boot had been damaged, along with an indentation in the paint and metal work.

Both brothers were caught on CCTV and dashcam footage and they were arrested. The machete was later found dumped over a wall on Walpole Street in Chester.

Detective Constable Chris Scott, of Chester CID, said:

“The Trumans instilled fear in an innocent taxi driver who was simply carrying out his job in taking a fare.

“The attack was so frightening and violent it left the driver badly shaken and worried about what was going to happen but the incident could have led to people being harmed and seriously injured.

“Due to the extensive CCTV footage showing Charles and Matthew committing the offence they had no choice but to admit to their crime and today justice has been served.”