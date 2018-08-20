Two brothers charged with affray following incident Chester.

Two brothers have been charged by detectives investigating an affray in Chester.

Charles Truman, aged 25, of Woodfields, in Christleton has been charged with affray and possession of a knife. Matthew Truman, aged 22, both of Woodfields, in Christleton has been charged with affray and criminal damage.

Both men were remanded into custody to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Monday 20 August.

The charges relate to an incident at 8.15pm on Friday 17 August on St Martins Way where occupants of a taxi are alleged to have been attacked.

A 24-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage and has been released under investigation.