News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two arrested following incident on the A494 on Friday which saw a police officer assaulted

Published: Saturday, Apr 13th, 2019
A police officer “narrowly” avoided being struck by a lorry on Friday after being kicked into a carriageway while attempting to arrest a suspect following a “fail to stop” crash on the A494.

Detectives from North Wales CID are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on the Westbound carriageway.

Police say the vehicle was later found on near Ewloe.

Whilst police attempted to arrest two suspects one officer was assaulted and kicked into traffic causing vehicles to swerve.

A force spokesperson said:

“One of our PC’s was assaulted last night after a fail to stop collision.

The vehicle was later found on the A550 in Ewloe.

Driver and passenger were uncooperative and one kicked the officer onto carriageway, just narrowly avoiding a HGV.

Both were arrested for driving offences and assault police and both remain in police custody.”

If you witnessed anything police would like you to contact them on 101 quoting reference: X049431

