Two arrested after M53 crash – ongoing emergency service response

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a serious collision on the M53 in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

The collision, which involved two large goods vehicles and a car, occurred at approximately 5.50am today on the M53 northbound near to junction 9.

One man sustained serious injuries; he has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

As a result of the incident the M53 is currently closed northbound between Junction 10, Cheshire Oaks and junction 9. A partial closure is also in place on the Station Road roundabout at junction 9, in Ellesmere Port Town centre.

Please be patient and respectful while the emergency services deal with the m53 incident

Local diversions are currently in place, although motorists are advised to avoid the area as the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the collision; they are currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

