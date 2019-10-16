“Twilight burglary” warning issued by police after incidents

As the nights start to draw in, North Wales Police are urging residents across the area to be aware of doorstep crime during the late afternoon and early evening.

Police say that during this time of year there an increase in “twilight burglaries”, with elderly and vulnerable residents often targeted.

It comes after incidents in Connah’s Quay and the wider Deeside area.

DCI Gary Kelly said; “At this time of year we see a rise in this type of crime where thieves turn up on the doorstep offering to carry out maintenance and repair work often claiming to be from the council or a utility company to gain access to a home and steal money and property.

“They will at times use this visit to familiarise themselves with the property only to return and commit a burglary of the premises at a later date.

“I would ask people to report suspicious behaviour, to advise elderly relatives and friends and to keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbours as these thieves are using the twilight hours to target addresses.

“Please report any suspicious vans, cars or individuals in your vicinity. I would also encourage people to visit the North Wales Police website which offers valuable information and advice on how to keep properties and valuables secure.

The following advice on how to deal with cold callers has also been issued by North Wales Police. Remember genuine callers will not mind waiting. It’s your home. You don’t have to let anyone in.

Step One

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door.

Step Two

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Step Three

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101. To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area – call 999.

If you do happen to get caught off guard and a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.

If you know of someone who is committing burglary or is involved in selling stolen goods, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live webchat system.