Truck containing a wedding marquee and dance floor stolen from Flintshire found dumped in Wrexham

A stolen truck containing a wedding marquee and dance floor has been recovered in Wrexham.

Five thieves broke into a compound near Cilcain, Flintshire at around 12:30am on Wednesday June 20 and stole the truck belonging to Sky Marquees.

The vehicle was laden with a 3m x 3m pagoda marquee and a wooden dance floor. The thieves also stole a heater and an array of power tools.

North Wales Police confirmed today that the truck had been recovered in the Bwlchgwyn area and the stolen property had been found in Nant Y Ffrith woods near Wrexham