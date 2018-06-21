independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Truck containing a wedding marquee and dance floor stolen from Flintshire found dumped in Wrexham

Published: Thursday, Jun 21st, 2018
Share:

A stolen truck containing a wedding marquee and dance floor has been recovered in Wrexham.

Five thieves broke into a compound near Cilcain, Flintshire at around 12:30am on Wednesday June 20 and stole the truck belonging to Sky Marquees.

The vehicle was laden with a 3m x 3m pagoda marquee and a wooden dance floor. The thieves also stole a heater and an array of power tools.

North Wales Police confirmed today that the truck had been recovered in the Bwlchgwyn area and the stolen property had been found in Nant Y Ffrith woods near Wrexham

LATEST NEWS:

Police pull motorists today nearly 6.5 times over the drink drive limit

Overturned HGV on M56 slip road causing a few traffic issues

Clean Air Day – Free Park and Ride in Chester today – June 21 –

Council staff set to move into Ewloe office complex in October

Deeside based Rhino Products partners with Chester Zoo in bid to support conservation efforts

Raising funds for Mental Health UK – Lloyds Bank colleagues all set for 100 challenges in 6 months

Police hunt gang of thieves who stole a truck loaded with wedding marquee from Flintshire firm

RSPCA launch appeal for info after duck shot an injured by crossbow bolt in Buckley

Belarus trip for Connah’s Quay Nomads in UEFA Europa League Qualifier

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn