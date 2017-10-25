Trish Brings Back Bronze

Trish Smyth, a student at Coleg Cambria Northop is celebrating after recently winning a Bronze medal at the Special Olympics.

Trish, 27 from the Wirral who competed with Hoylake Wildcats in the Basketball competition beat off tough opposition to bring home the bronze.

The event held in Sheffield is the country’s largest multi-sports competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Basketball is one of the top sports at Special Olympics.

Players take it up at all ages and at all abilities, from young players learning to handle the ball and keep it under control while dribbling to older, more experienced players who have the moves and know the strategies to play challenging ball.

A thrilled Trish who enjoys playing basketball to keep fit and meet new friends also took part in the opening ceremony at the event, she said:

“I felt proud of my achievement and the fact we got bronze was brilliant. I really enjoyed the experience – the atmosphere was great.”

Jo Fisher, Coleg Cambria course tutor said:

“Such amazing success, well done to the team and Trish, it really shows what commitment and hard work can achieve!”