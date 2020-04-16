Tributes paid to ‘kind’ North Wales hospital worker who died after testing positive for coronavirus

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have sadly issued a statement saying a Theatre Assistant at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, has passed away.

The statement released this lunchtime says:”It is with profound sadness that we can confirm that Andy Treble, a Theatre Assistant at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, has passed away.

“Andy sadly died on the Critical Care Unit on Wednesday, 15 April after testing positive for COVID-19. Andy, 57, had worked at Wrexham Maelor Hospital for almost 40 years and was well-loved by his colleagues.”

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother as a ‘kind man’ who dedicated his life to his profession, and ‘always had a smile on his face’.

She said: “Andy absolutely loved working at the Maelor, his colleagues were his other family.

“He had a very kind nature and always put everyone else before himself. He was always laughing and smiling, he was such a good man.

“We are devastated by his loss but would like to thank the Critical Care team who did their very best for Andy and above all were there for him at the very end. We will be forever grateful to them.”

Andy’s 17-year-old daughter, Emily Treble, has also expressed her sadness and said her father would be deeply missed.

She said: “He was such a lovely man, I’m proud to call him my father.

“He’s helped me through so much and he has always been there for me.

“He always cheered me up by watching Laurel and Hardy together. He was so kind, so loving and he will be missed forever.”

Andy also leaves behind his three other sisters, Caroline, Pauline and Linda.

David Bevan, Theatre Manager at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, said: “The theatre team wish to send sincere condolences to Andy’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

“Andy was a well-loved colleague and friend to us all. His loss has left a hole in his theatre family and he will be sadly missed by everyone. Andy was a hardworking, caring and compassionate member of our team with a wonderful sense of humour that touched us all.

“Rest in peace Andy – our colleague and friend”.

Imran Devji, Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s Managing Director, added: “On behalf of the staff at the hospital, and across the wider Health Board, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Andy’s family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Andy was a valued member of the team and was very well-liked amongst his colleagues.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of a much loved member of staff. He will be truly missed by us all.”

In a joint statement, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board’s Chief Executive Simon Dean and Chairman Mark Polin, said: “We offer our deepest condolences to Andy’s family, friends and colleagues at this terribly sad time. Every death from COVID-19 is devastating for loved ones, but when it is a colleague, it is all the more poignant.

“Andy was proud to work for the Health Service and dedicated his career to caring for others. He had worked at the Maelor for almost 40 years and was well-loved by his colleagues, who describe him as hardworking, caring and compassionate.”