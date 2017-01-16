Tributes flood in for Brutus the Morrisons cat who has sadly died

Brutus the Morrisons cat - Facebook

Tributes are flooding in for Brutus the Morrisons cat after his owner revealed he was put to sleep earlier today.

Brutus became a huge hit with shoppers at Saltney Morrisons supermarket after adopting the store as his second home.

He was featured in many news articles and had a legion of fans on social media.

Brutus who was often seen wandering around the supermarket had been ill around Christmas time, well-wishers sent cards and a bouquet of flowers to owner Claire Owens.

In a heart-wrenching message posted on his Facebook page today his owner said:

Dreading this post, but it’s with an extremely heavy heart that I have to tell you all that we had to have our gorgeous boy Brutus put to sleep around midday today. He went peacefully on a nice snuggly blanket in our kitchen. I cuddled him, gave him head scratchies and talked to him so he knew he was loved right up until the very end. I’m in tears writing this and I know a lot of you will be while reading this. He will be so so missed and has left a Brutus shaped hole in all our hearts. Sleep well gorgeous boy. Morrisons just won’t be the same without you.

Hundreds of tributes have been posted on to the ‘Brutus the Morrison’s cat’ Facebook page.

One comment said “I’m so sorry to hear your devastating news. I know I will miss not seeing his gorgeous face in Morrisons like many others. Big hugs. Sleep well Brutus ”

Another tribute read: “Totally heartbreaking, rip beautiful boy, love to you all, will miss these updates, thankyou so much for letting us into your life xxxxxx and so much love from Tiami and meiko, fellow tigers that bring so much love to humans you will be so missed.”

“Brutus will be missed by all people of all ages. Morrisons wasn’t even our local supermarket but we used to go the extra miles so my Son could see “The Morrisons said another.

All the comments and tributes can be read here: