Travellers begin to leave Buckley Common after court grants removal order

Picture - Rhian Hâf Burdon

A group of Travellers camped on Buckley Common have begun to leave after a court granted a removal order.

Officials from Flintshire County Council were in Wrexham Magistrates today to apply for an order to remove the group from the Common.

The group of around 20 caravans pitched in Buckley last week sparking fierce complaints from locals on social media.

The travellers were served a Section 77 Direction Notice last week as part of a legal process to remove them from the council owned land.

The group were told by Flintshire County Council to leave the site by 2pm on Thursday 20th July however that was ignored.

Over the weekend the council say they received “numerous complaints” from local residents around litter and bushes on the Common being used as toilets.

The Council supplied bins and later Portaloos were delivered to the site.

A Flintshire County Council statement published on the Buckley Town Council Facebook Page says;

“We have received numerous complaints about the bushes on The Common being used as toilets. Therefore we have had to make the decision to order some portaloo’s which will be delivered on Tuesday.

Following today’s decision by Magistrates to grant the removal order several caravans began to make their way off the Common at around 3pm, although we are told some travellers are still at the encampment.