Transport for Wales urging people to only use public transport for essential travel

Transport for Wales (TfW) is urging people to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

With a reduced service and limited capacity due to social distancing measures, TfW are sending out a message that public transport remains to maintain safe space for key workers.

With non-essential businesses opening from tomorrow, TfW are appealing to the public to think about their method of transport and understand that public transport space is limited.

TfW has introduced additional safety measures in their stations and on trains including social distancing, one-way systems, additional cleaning and following government advice regarding face coverings.





The launch of their Travel Safer campaign a couple of weeks ago promoted five key principles for public transport users; to stay local, avoid busy periods, follow our latest advice, exercise while you travel and respect our staff and other passengers at all times.

TfW has already seen examples of people disregarding and defacing current signage, sitting in seats clearly marked for social distancing and not following one-way guidance at stations.

These safety measures are for the protection of colleagues and customers, and TfW asks that the public follow the guidance.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and we’re asking everyone to only use public transport for essential travel and where there are no other travel alternatives.

“Our capacity has been massively reduced due to social distancing measures and we must maintain safe space for those key workers using our services.

“If people have to travel, we are asking customers to please keep in mind those five Travel Safer principles – they are in place for everybody’s well-being.”