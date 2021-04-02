Transport for Wales urges customers to “check before they travel” this Easter

Transport for Wales is urging customers to check before they travel this Easter weekend with engineering works taking place throughout the Wales and Borders network.

Network Rail will be undertaking engineering work between Chester and Manchester. TfW services between North Wales and Manchester Airport will run as far as Chester, with replacement bus services operating between Chester and Manchester Piccadilly.

On Easter Sunday (4 April), TfW services between Liverpool Lime Street and Chester via Runcorn will also not be running, with replacement bus services calling at stations along the route.

In South Wales, buses will replace trains between Pontypridd and Radyr as work continues on the transformation of the railway for the South Wales Metro, which will deliver faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the valleys from 2023.





The work over the Easter weekend between Pontypridd and Radyr is the next step in the ongoing transformation programme, which has previously included a successful three-week blockade in January and ongoing overnight work on different parts of the Core Valley Lines network.

Transport for Wales is reminding anyone travelling over the weekend to follow all travel safer advice and act responsibly to help Keep Wales Safe.

The organisation says that anyone using the network has a “fundamental responsibility to follow guidelines, adhere to social distancing and plan their journeys in advance. TfW is also highlighting that there are still restrictions in place cross-border between Wales and England.”

TfW is asking rail customers to use Capacity Checker – an online portal that allows customers to check before they travel to see which trains have most space available for COVID-19 safety.