Trains running on schedule following earlier disruption

Trains have returned to normal.

Arriva website has been updated with the following:

Due to a broken down freight train between Wrexham General and Penyffordd some lines towards Bidston are blocked.

Impact Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 11:45 01/03. Customer Advice Freight train blocking the line Wrexham – Penyffordd.

Road transport arranged with Pat’s Coaches from Wrexham – Bidston in both directions.

Arriva Trains Wales say a broken down freight train at Wrexham General has blocked some trains lines.

The Arriva website says: “Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 09:45 01/03.”

However, their alerting system indicates the problem may last a little longer it says: “Disruption has been reported to services between Wrexham General and Bidston.”

The following train services may be cancelled or delayed due to a broken down freight train

– The 09:32, 10:32, 11:32, 12:32, 13:32, 14:32, 15:32, 16:32, 17:45 and 19:48.

Arriva’s much publicised new smartphone app suggests the issue is causing a 2-minute delay to trains.



