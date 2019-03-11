Trains from Shotton to Bidston delayed

There are delays reported to trains running on the Shotton and Bidston line “due to a problem currently under investigation.”

The 12.30pm Wrexham Central to Bidston due 1.30pm will be terminated at Shotton High Level.

It will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.

Transport for Wales website states:

“Pat’s Coaches will provide replacement road transport departing Shotton 1.30pm serving all stations to Bidston and 1.32pm from Bidston serving all stations to Shotton then set down as required to Wrexham Central.”

“Next available train services will depart Wrexham Ctl at 1.30pm and Bidston at 2.32pm – Some passengers may find diverting via Chester offers a quicker journey.”

The 1.32pm Bidston to Wrexham Central due 2.32pm will be started from Shotton High Level.

It will no longer call at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston.