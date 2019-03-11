News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trains from Shotton to Bidston delayed

Published: Monday, Mar 11th, 2019
Share:

There are delays reported to trains running on the Shotton and Bidston line “due to a problem currently under investigation.”

The 12.30pm Wrexham Central to Bidston due 1.30pm will be terminated at Shotton High Level.

It will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.

Transport for Wales website states:

“Pat’s Coaches will provide replacement road transport departing Shotton 1.30pm serving all stations to Bidston and 1.32pm from Bidston serving all stations to Shotton then set down as required to Wrexham Central.”

“Next available train services will depart Wrexham Ctl at 1.30pm and Bidston at 2.32pm –  Some passengers may find diverting via Chester offers a quicker journey.”

The 1.32pm Bidston to Wrexham Central due 2.32pm will be started from Shotton High Level.

It will no longer call at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Wrexham tattooists raise £2,500 during tattoo day for Flintshire based dog rescue

Airbus Broughton plays host to 48 teams competing in UK National Finals to F1 in Schools STEM Challenge

Broughton bound Airbus Beluga returns to Toulouse with “technical issue” after declaring an emergency

Operation Sceptre: North Wales Police joins national crackdown on knife crime

One lane back open on the westbound A55 near Llanddulas

Hawarden Old Castle opens up to the public later this month

Final public consultation event on major traffic easing plans along the Deeside Corridor takes place on Monday

A55 – Snow caused a few issues in Flintshire earlier this morning

Police Chief “Prison Lock Up” raises over £7000 for Tenovus Cancer Care


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn