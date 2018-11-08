Trains disrupted between Shotton and Wrexham after vehicle hits a bridge in Buckley

Published: Thursday, Nov 8th, 2018
Disruption has been reported to services between Shotton and Wrexham this evening after a vehicle hit a bridge in Buckley.
Lines are currently blocked, engineers from Network Rail are due to inspect the bridge at 5.20pm
Transport for Wales website states:
Cancellations to services at Buckley
Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Buckley all lines are blocked.
Impact
Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 18:00 08/11.
Customer Advice
Network Rail ETA to examine structure 1720.
Further Information
If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales