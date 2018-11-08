   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trains disrupted between Shotton and Wrexham after vehicle hits a bridge in Buckley

Published: Thursday, Nov 8th, 2018
Share:

Disruption has been reported to services between Shotton and Wrexham this evening after a vehicle  hit a bridge in Buckley.

Lines are currently blocked, engineers from Network Rail are due to inspect the bridge at 5.20pm

Transport for Wales website states:

Cancellations to services at Buckley
Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Buckley all lines are blocked.
Impact
Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 18:00 08/11.
Customer Advice
Network Rail ETA to examine structure 1720.
Further Information
If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Demolition of historic pub in Ewloe placed on hold

Flintshire mum honoured by PM for ‘inspirational’ work to save lives following her own tragic loss

A £500 million programme to digitise paper patient records in Wales is already outdated

Flintshire ‘Beacons of Light’ will be lit on Sunday – 100 years after the guns of WWI fell silent

Service and supply contracts worth £50m a year up for grabs

Universal Credit having a ‘devastating’ impact on people in Flintshire

Body of missing 41 year old man from Mold has been found

Tributes paid to Carl Sargeant who died a year ago today

Caergwrle man charged with drink driving following crash in Chester

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn