Trains cancelled between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston due to a passenger being taken ill

Disruption has been reported to services between Bidston, Shotton and Wrexham Central after a passenger was taken ill.

The 3.32pm Bidston to Wrexham Central train and the 4.30pm Wrexham Central to Bidston have been cancelled.

Transport for Wales website states the 5.45pm Bidston to Wrexham Central due in at Shotton ay 6.09pm has also been cancelled.

The Transport for Wales website states:

‘Road transport is being sourced for the 4.30pm Wrexham Central to Bidston and the 5.45pm Bidston to Wrexham Central services.’

If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales