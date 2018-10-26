News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trains cancelled between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston due to a passenger being taken ill

Published: Friday, Oct 26th, 2018
Share:

Disruption has been reported to services between Bidston, Shotton and Wrexham Central after a passenger was taken ill.

The 3.32pm Bidston to Wrexham Central train and the 4.30pm Wrexham Central to Bidston have been cancelled.

Transport for Wales website states the 5.45pm Bidston to Wrexham Central due in at Shotton ay 6.09pm has also been cancelled.

The Transport for Wales website states:

‘Road transport is being sourced for the 4.30pm Wrexham Central to Bidston and the 5.45pm Bidston to Wrexham Central services.’

If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales

 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Huge milestone for Toyota Deeside as 4 millionth engine rolls off production line

Asda to consult on up to 2500 job losses

Government funding for traffic lights and speed reductions on the A548 Deeside Industrial Park

Delays on the M56 heading from Deeside following an earlier multi-vehicle collision – all lanes are back open

Holywell murder investigation update – Police granted more time to question 51 year old man

Two Flintshire fostering families honoured at a national fostering award ceremony

Young writers from Flint and Mold Win Prizes in the Daniel Owen Writing Competition

Decision to rule out fix rooms will lead to more drug deaths, says North Wales police boss

Scheme to improve credit rating of Flintshire council tenants gets green light

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn