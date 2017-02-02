Trains between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been cancelled due to over running engineering works

Over running engineering works has seen the first two trains of the morning between Wrexham General and Bidston cancelled.

Engineering works not being finished on time and all lines on the Wrexham to bidston route are blocked.

06:31 Wrexham General to Bidston train has been cancelled as has the 07:31 Bidston to Wrexham Central due at Shotton 07:55.

Replacement buses arranged for the 06:33 Wrexham General – Bidston and 07:31 Bidston – Wrexham Central.

Arriva Trains alerts initially said the 06:31, 07:30, 08:32, 09:32, 10:32, 11:32, 12:32, 13:32, 14:32, 15:32, 16:32, 17:45 and 19:48 trains may be affected but their live system is showing just the one cancellation – the 07:31.

https://www.journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales/

Refund

If your train journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more you could be entitled to compensation, keep your tickets to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/passengerscharter/ or your local ticket office.