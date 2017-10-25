Train services between Shotton and Chester suspended last night due to person being hit by a train.

The train line between Shotton and Chester was closed late last night following reports a person was hit by a train.

It’s believed the incident happened near Walls Avenue in Chester, it runs between the main Shotton to Chester train line and Sealand Road close the racecourse.

An update posted on Arriva Trains Wales website at 10.30pm on Wednesday night said;

‘Due to a person being hit by a train between Shotton and Chester all lines are closed. Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. ‘

Trains travelling between Holyhead and Chester were disrupted due to the closure and road transport was laid on to get commuters to their destinations.

For some travelling from the south to north Wales it was the second disruption of the day after a person was struck and sadly killed by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone station on Wednesday afternoon, the incident caused major delays to commuters heading out of Euston.

In a brief update Cheshire Police said via social media;

“Numerous Police resources around Walls Avenue, Chester this evening regarding an incident there.

Full circumstances are unclear at the moment but this is a reminder that railway tracks are dangerous places.”

Arriva Trains said the line reopend at 12.05am – the condition of the person hit by the train in Chester is not known.