Train services disrupted though Flint late last night as emergency services dealt with an ‘incident’

Train services through Flint were disrupted late last night due to what Arriva Trains Wales described as “emergency services dealing with an incident.”

An update on train company’s website posted just after 11pm said;

“Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Flint all lines are blocked. Train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

One person posted a message at 12.23am on Facebook saying:

“What’s goin on in flint loads police and tapped off by train station.”

Despite the large police presence at the train station British Transport Police were unable to offer any information as to the nature of the incident.

According to nationalrail.co.uk trains appeared to be back running through the station by 1am.

More information to follow: