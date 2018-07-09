independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Train cancellations between Chester and Llandudno Junction ‘Due to a person being hit by a train’

Published: Monday, Jul 9th, 2018
Arriva Trains Wales says services between Llandudno Junction and Chester have been cancelled “Due to a person being hit by a train.”

The train company’s website states all lines between Llandudno Junction and Chester are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 18:00”

“The 14:40 Llandudno to Manchester Piccadilly due 16:54 will be delayed at Shotton” It states.

The location of the incident hasn’t been disclosed as yet.

More to follow…

