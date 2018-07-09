Train cancellations between Chester and Llandudno Junction ‘Due to a person being hit by a train’

Arriva Trains Wales says services between Llandudno Junction and Chester have been cancelled “Due to a person being hit by a train.”

The train company’s website states all lines between Llandudno Junction and Chester are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 18:00”

“The 14:40 Llandudno to Manchester Piccadilly due 16:54 will be delayed at Shotton” It states.

The location of the incident hasn’t been disclosed as yet.

