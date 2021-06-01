Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Jun 2021

Updated: Tue 1st Jun

Trading Standards Wales issue Census text scam warning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trading Standards Wales has been made aware of a text message scam in relation to the national Census.

Recipients are told that there is information missing from their completed Census and asked to click on a link to complete their form or face prosecution.

By clicking the link they are directed to a site which appears identical to the original online census form, on completing the form and submitting the recipient is asked to pay a £1.25 fee.

Helen Picton, Chair of Trading Standards Wales, said: “Scam calls and texts to mobile phones are a serious problem, there is no mobile phone equivalent to a landline call blocker to stop them coming through.

“Some of these messages are very convincing. Remember, that no government agency would send you a notification demanding money via text or via automated telephone message.

“If a company sends you a link via text message to click on, ignore it. If you are unsure because you have an account with that company, contact them directly and don’t use the link provided.”

There are some things you can do to cut down the numbers of scam calls and texts:

  • Most mobile phones have settings to block numbers. Search the internet for “blocking numbers on my (brand) mobile more advice on your phone” or there is usually advice on your mobile phone providers website
  • You can register with the Telephone preference service 
  • Report these texts to National cyber security centre – 7726
  • https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/suspicious-email-actions
  • Contact Census 2021 Contact Centre by Ringing 0800 141 2021 for England and 0800 169 2021 for Wales.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Coleg Cambria tops medal table at pan-Wales FE skills tournament

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads Ladies to enter ‘Tier 2 North’ following league restructure

News

Wales Air Ambulance issues appeal for support during National Volunteers’ Week

News

Rising sea levels threaten A55 and North Wales rail links according to leading ocean scientists

News

Warning thousands of EU nationals could face deportation if they don’t apply for settled status in the next 30 days

News

Updated: Delays ease along A494 in Deeside following earlier collision

News

Fishing vessel Nicola Faith recovered from seabed

News

Updated: Rail fans can catch a glimpse of the ‘Sherwood Forester’ steaming through Deeside on Monday

News

Volunteers’ vital role celebrated at Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices

News





Read 376,960 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn