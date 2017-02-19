Traders on Deeside high streets to get help with business rates.

High street shops and pubs in Deeside could be in for a boost after the government announced details of a £10m business rate relief scheme.

Around 15,000 shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes in Wales are eligible to receive up to £1,500 off their non-domestic rates bill from April.

The scheme will also benefit those who have seen their rates increase as a result of the independent Valuation Office Agency’s (VOA) revaluation, which comes into effect on April 1.

The high street rates relief scheme will also provide support to other retailers – some of whom have seen their rates decrease as a result of revaluation – who are struggling in the face of economic conditions and competition from online and out-of-town providers.

Eligible retailers will receive up to £1,500 off their non-domestic rates bill if they have a rateable value of £50,000 or less in the 2017/18 financial year.