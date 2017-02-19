Traders on Deeside high streets to get help with business rates.

High street shops and pubs in Deeside could be in for a boost after the government announced details of a £10m business rate relief scheme.
Around 15,000 shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes in Wales are eligible to receive up to £1,500 off their non-domestic rates bill from April.
The scheme will also benefit those who have seen their rates increase as a result of the independent Valuation Office Agency’s (VOA) revaluation, which comes into effect on April 1.
The high street rates relief scheme will also provide support to other retailers – some of whom have seen their rates decrease as a result of revaluation – who are struggling in the face of economic conditions and competition from online and out-of-town providers.
Eligible retailers will receive up to £1,500 off their non-domestic rates bill if they have a rateable value of £50,000 or less in the 2017/18 financial year.
The new scheme is in addition to the £10m transitional relief scheme, which will also be available from April 1 and the £100m tax cut for small businesses in Wales provided by small business rates relief.
The move will make a make a positive difference to traders on Deeside’s high streets says local assembly member Carl Sargeant
Carl Sargeant AM said:
I know from my caseload that business rates can be a worry to small businesses, and some retailers have also been concerned about increases in their rates as a result of the VOA’s revaluation.
This will make a positive difference to traders on Alyn and Deeside’s high streets. It shows that the Welsh Government is listening to feedback and is trying to make the scheme as fair, reasonable and transparent as possible.
Retailers can find out whether they are eligible for the high street rates relief scheme in 2017-18 by contacting Flintshire Count Council
Still questions over High Street Rate Relief.
Welsh Conservatives have questioned the move, they believe that many questions remain over eligibility criteria for the scheme which is due to come into force within weeks.
Nick Ramsay AM said:
Whilst we welcome the additional funding there are still questions over eligibility, and in particular what constitutes a ‘High Street’, and it is far from clear that this money is targeted only at businesses who have been adversely affected by the recent revaluations.
These schemes need to be in place within weeks, which puts local authorities under significant pressure.
That’s why Labour’s painfully slow response to the revaluations has been so disappointing, adding to the anxiety felt by the worst affected.
Councils will need clear guidance and leadership from the Welsh Government to ensure that small firms get the support they need in the short term.
However, this debacle underlines the need for a fundamental debate about the kind of permanent scheme we want to see in the future.”