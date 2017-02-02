Tracked down and jailed: Sex attacker who challenged police to “come and find me”

A man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, went into hiding and told police they would have to come and find him, which is exactly what we did.

Five months after committing the offence Peter Wilcock was arrested.

He is now behind bars and will spend the next 10 years on the Sexual Offenders’ Register after pleading guilty to sexual assault by touching.

Wilcock first targeted his victim as she waited for her train at Prestatyn railway station on 22 February 2016. After telling her she was good looking and asking whether she had a boyfriend, he then followed her onto the train and sat next to her – despite the fact the carriage was empty.

Then, over the course of a traumatic 20-minute journey, he subjected her to a prolonged attack, including repeatedly forcing her to kiss him and touching her inappropriately on her leg and chest.

He also told her on several occasions “you’re coming with me”.

In trying to track down and arrest 33-year-old Wilcock, officers managed to get hold of him on the phone but he wasn’t willing to co-operate and told them “you will have to find me”.

After a five-month game of cat and mouse, he was arrested in Bedfordshire on 3 August 2016 and subsequently charged.

Appearing at Mold Crown Court on Monday, 30 January, Wilcock, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment and handed a 10-year Sexual Offenders Notification Order.

