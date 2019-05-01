Toyota’s Deeside engine plant features on BBC children’s programme today

Toyota’s Deeside engine plant features on a BBC programme today.

The episode of the children’s programme “Do you know” was filmed at the plant last summer and airs on BBC: Cbeebies today, May 1 at 4.25pm.

The basic concept of the show is to explain how things are made and after receiving letters from children up and down the country requesting to understand how a car engine is built, 7 wonder productions asked Toyota Engine Plant, if they could film at their factory on Deeside Industrial Estate.

The short episode will give viewers an insight into what happens at the factory where 1300+ engines are built every day.

The 600+ staff that work there, are really looking forward to seeing their colleagues on TV and showing their children & families their place of work.

A spokesperson from Toyota said, “Although Toyota doesn’t get a specific mention on the programme, we thought it would be nice to let our local community know that Deeside will be appearing on national TV.

It’s an opportunity for the younger generation to see what happens in a local factory that makes products which go all around the world and also gives people the chance to look out for a family member or neighbour that they know works there”.

The programme is also available to watch on BBC iplayer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0004qv1/maddies-do-you-know-series-3-3-car-engine-and-car-transporter

Anyone interested in finding out more about Toyota Engine Plant or would like a tour of the plant click here: www.toyotauk.com

Feature Image: BBC