Posted: Fri 18th Sep 2020

Updated: Fri 18th Sep

Tougher coronavirus restrictions to come into force in all of Merseyside, Halton and Warrington

Tougher coronavirus restrictions will come into force in all of Merseyside, Halton and Warrington the UK government has said.

Restrictions from Tuesday 22 September will mean residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens.

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only.

Late-night operating hours will be restricted, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas, required to close between 10pm to 5am


Residents will also be advised to adhere to the following guidelines to further reduce rates of infection •

Only to use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work and people will be asked to avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators.

 

 

 



