Tough test for top of the table Nomads as they head up the coast to LLandudno

Picture: The Citizens Choice

Saturday sees the Nomads along the north Wales coast to Maesdu Park where a tough test against unbeaten Llandudno FC awaits the Deesiders.

Like the Nomads, The Seasiders have kicked off the season in great form with a 3-0 win over Carmarthen and a 2-0 victory over Aberystwyth.

The Nomads come into the game top of the table having defeated Prestatyn Town and Carmarthen Town in their opening two games, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.

The Seasiders have scored five without conceding, so The Nomads will be looking to continuing their scoring form to inflict Llandudno’s first goals conceded in the new campaign.

Ahead of the game, Andy Morrison said

“After a very pleasing home win against Carmarthen, where we played some of our best football since I’ve been at the club, we are away to an in-form Llandudno, who, like us have a 100% record.

Alan Morgan has again managed to keep his best players and has added quality in the likes of Toby Jones. I’m sure they will be a Top Six team this season.

Although I’m largely pleased with our first two performances, there are still areas we need to improve on and this week will work hard to improve on them.”

Morrison concluded by saying; “Going into the game, I will be telling my players again, that if they maintain their standards and we keep improving, it will take a very good team to beat us.”

The other unbeaten side in the league, Cardiff Met will travel to Bala Town on the same afternoon, meaning that victory for The Nomads and Bala could see Andy Morrison’s side open up a three point gap at the top of the league.

Kick off is at 2.30pm