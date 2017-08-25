Top trailer firm to open a new £5m production line in Deeside

A top trailer firm is opening a new £5m factory to cope with strong demand for its products.

Ifor Williams Trailers is setting up a new production line at a site in Sandycroft to create extra capacity to build its iconic livestock trailers.

The move will create 55 permanent jobs at the new facility while the 30 affected permanent staff in Cynwyd, near Corwen, will be reassigned to other production lines.

The company also has four other manufacturing sites at Cynwyd,Corwen, Ruthin and the Deeside Industrial Park.

Ifor Williams Trailers are the leading horsebox manufacturer in France, Germany and Belgium – with Scandinavian countries like Norway and Denmark being growth areas.

Jon Mould, the Group Head of Manufacturing Operations, said;

“In terms of the livestock trailers, we are at full capacity at our Cynwyd site because there is just no more space there and we are unable to implement the normal shift patterns worked throughout global manufacturing industry”

“The new production facility in Sandycroft will essentially enable us to double the number of livestock trailers we make and ensure our distributors and more importantly our customers get their trailers a lot more quickly after they order them.”

“With continued substantial investment support, we have plans to continue the refurbishment and upgrade of the Cynwyd site manufacturing facility.

“Our senior team have strong partnership links with both Denbighshire and Flintshire County Councils and have been working very closely on current and on-going site developments.”