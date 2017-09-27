Top short fiction writer comes to Gladstone’s Library

Gladstone’s Library is delighted to welcome Vanessa Gebbie (The Coward’s Tale) to Hawarden to lead a course on short story writing 5th – 10th November.

The six-day course will bring together like-minded writers in pursuit of answers to questions such as; What exactly is a short story? What is a story, and what is not? How can writers be original and surprising, as well as competent, and make their work stand out in the slush pile or competition entry pile?

Activities will include analysing published works, debating craft issues and looking at opportunities in the short-story and competition markets. Participants will be encouraged to write every day, play games with words and open themselves up creatively.

On the final evening, the group will be joined by Kit de Waal (My Name is Leon), who will share her secrets of success in a workshop and an informal reading event around the fire, at which participants will also be encouraged to share their work.

This course is available both as a residential and non-residential option.

Residential prices start from £500, non-residential from £360.

Discount rates for clergy and students apply.

For more information or to book, please call 01244 532350 or email enquiries@gladlib.org.