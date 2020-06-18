Top lawyer joins key Deeside business advisory board

A top Insolvency lawyer from legal firm Aaron & Partners has been appointed to the board of the Deeside Business Forum (DBF) to help support businesses in the region.

Mark Davies, a Legal 500 listed Insolvency Partner and full member of R3, The Association of Business Recovery Professionals, brings a wealth of experience to the board having advised businesses on all aspects of insolvency – from recovery to restructure – for more than 33 years.

He also takes on the role of a volunteer advisor in the DBF’s Business Advisory Team, which has been established to support businesses in North Wales who are facing complex issues as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Mark said: “It’s a huge honour to have been asked to join the DBF board and I’m pleased to be able to bring a new set of complementary skills to such a highly-regarded organisation. My hope is to provide positive support to businesses to help them survive this uncertain period and any challenges they may face in the future.





“There are so many complex issues that can arise during challenging economic times and over the years I’ve dealt with a huge range of them, which is why I wanted to offer my experience and support to those businesses who are struggling right now.

“DBF is a fantastic organisation that has done amazing things for the North Wales business community and I’m looking forward to playing a part in its continued efforts to help businesses across the region.”

Alongside Mark, Steve Davies from Aaron & Partners’ Employment Law team and Claire Flavin from the Corporate and Commercial team have offered their services to the community having also volunteered to be part of the Business Advisory Team.

The business advice service is the only service of its kind in the UK and is made up of over 40 volunteers with expertise ranging from finance to strategic planning, HR and legal.

Askar Sheibani, Chair of DBF said: “It’s great to be able to welcome Mark to the DBF board. He brings a unique set of skills and expertise that will be a huge asset to the DBF.

“I’d also like the thank Aaron & Partners for offering their time and expertise to our free business advisory service. With many businesses in our region facing a huge number of extraordinary challenges, there was a desperate need for the kind of advice the team could provide.

“At DBF, our aim is to help as many businesses as possible, no matter what their challenges are, and we couldn’t do that without the help of our highly experienced board members and volunteers.”