Top experts share insights with region’s biggest business finance conference

Businesses can benefit from free advice and information from a major economist, top experts and key funders at the biggest global economics, business finance and banking conference in the region.

Organised by DBF (Deeside Business Forum) and held at the Catrin Finch Centre at Wrexham Glyndŵr University on Friday, June 21, the event will feature keynote speeches from experts including HSBC UK Commercial Banking’s head of economics Mark Berrisford-Smith.

Firms from across North Wales and North West England are invited to attend the conference where the central theme will be global economy changes and challenges affecting SMEs. The programme has been specially designed to provide information on current and future trends in the financial markets as well as identifying sources of financial assistance and funding currently available.

Delegates will be welcomed by DBF chairman Askar Sheibani and addressed by its president the Right Honourable Lord Barry Jones PC.

HSBC Bank Plc UK and the Development Bank of Wales Plc are the main sponsors in partnership with DBF, Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Hillyer McKeown, Grant Thornton and Flintshire in Business.

Martin Lyons, HSBC Business Banking Area Director, said: “Mark Berrisford-Smith will be sharing his insights on how global economics are affecting and will affect businesses – invaluable information for any company.

“We’re delighted to be able to support this event in bringing all the information SMEs need to enable them to plan and to grow.”

Gaynor Dykes of Grant Thornton UK LLP will speak on the topic of a different financial perspective, and Neil Maguinness, Director, Risk, Compliance and Legal at Development Bank of Wales, will talk about funding opportunities available for businesses to set up or scale-up.

“The right funding at the right time can be crucial for business growth so we’re delighted to be involved with this event where we can let businesses know about the financial opportunities available to help them develop,” said Neil Maguinness.

A question and answer panel will be chaired by David Milton, Technical Director at Hillyer McKeown, and there will be ample opportunity for networking and visiting exhibition stands.

Askar Sheibani said: “DBF is committed to fostering business growth across North Wales and the North West through providing the very best insights and connecting businesses to each other and to partners.

“In collaboration with HSBC we wish to thank the sponsors for the refreshments and Glyndŵr University for hosting the event as well as the speakers and partners whose continued commitment to support the local business community is outstanding. Like all our events, this conference looks set to be extremely popular.”

The conference starts at 7.45am and ends at 11.30am. Please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dbf-conference-global-economics-business-finance-banking-tickets-61146908048 to book your place.

A handful of exhibition spaces are still available, please contact Business Development Officer at Flintshire County Council Patricia Carlin on 01352 703042 to secure.

Agenda:

07.45: Networking & Refreshments – with an opportunity to visit exhibition stands

08.15: Welcome: Askar Sheibani, Chair of Deeside Business Forum (DBF)

08.20: The Rt Hon. Lord Barry Jones PC, President of DBF

08.30: Mark Berrisford-Smith, Head of Economics – HSBC UK Commercial Banking

– How current Global Economics is, and will affect your business

09.30: Gaynor Dykes, Regional Manager, Growth Finance – Grant Thornton UK LLP

– A different financial perspective

10.00: The Development Bank of Wales Plc

10.30: Q&A Panel – Chaired by David Milton, Technical Director – Hillyer McKeown

11.00: Networking in the foyer – with a further opportunity to visit exhibition stands

11.30: Close

