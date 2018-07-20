independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Top billing for Coleg Cambria’s performing arts course

Published: Friday, Jul 20th, 2018
Coleg Cambria’s performing arts course has been ranked joint first in Wales for the student success rates.

The sector leading department which includes music, performance, live events production, sound engineering, dance, musical theatre, acting and singing came out on top with students completing and attaining their qualifications.

Coleg Cambria’s Deputy Director of Curriculum for Art & Design and Dramatic Arts, Luci Melegari said: “Being a top performing college for success rates in Performing Arts is fantastic and our staff and students have worked really hard to achieve this.

“It’s also an exciting time for us in Creative: Arts and Digital Industries in Coleg Cambria as we will be delivering an amazing new suite of the University of the Arts London qualifications in September which is a sector leading awarding body in the creative arts.

“We are also really looking forward to welcoming the new intake of students which includes a level 1 group in Music Performance for the first time.”

