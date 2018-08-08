Tom Jones concert – 14,000 fans expected at the Roodee on Sunday

Heading to Chester Racecourse on Sunday to watch Tom Jones? You’ll join around 14,000 other fans expected at the Roodee for the rescheduled performance.

Sir Tom was forced to cancel the original date back in July due to ill health, he’s now back to full health and “very much looking forward to the concert.”

Special guests on Sunday include Into the Ark and Jenny Williams in what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Gates open at 4.00PM and organisers say you’ll need:

• Ticket (s)

• Valid ID

• Wear comfortable shoes (remember, this is an outdoor event on grass)

• Medical info if you have any medical conditions

Parking restrictions will be in place around the racecourse with some roads (marked in red below) will be closed from 12pm through to 2am on Monday. More details here.

Cheshire West and Cheshire Council is asking concert goers to help cut city congestion and give the Park & Ride a try. The council says;

“The service cuts traffic queues by sailing into the city on dedicated bus lanes and passengers can hop off at a variety of cross-city stops.”

On Sunday 12 August the last bus back to the PR1 route of the Park&Ride will be 10.35pm from HQ/the Abode to Upton (the Zoo); and 10.57pm to Wrexham Road.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Karen Shore said: “If you’re coming to the concert on Sunday 12 August, please use the Park & Ride. You’ll be doing your bit to cut congestion in the city and it’ll make your journey in and out really easy.

“Every Park & Ride bus has USB charging, free wifi and comfy premium seating. The buses are frequent and have the very latest enviro-clear engines – so you’ll be saving the planet too. It’s just £2 for a return ticket and you can hop on and off all day.

As for the weather – it looks like you may need something waterproof – the latest BBC weather for Chester indicates a band of cloud and showers with more persistent rain featuring during Sunday evening.

