Tom Jones cancels tonights concert at Chester Racecourse due to illness

Published: Thursday, Jul 19th, 2018
Tom Jones, 78, has cancelled his concert at Chester Racecourse this evening due to illness.

Yesterday at 5pm Chester Races said the Tom Jones gig was going ahead and his band was en route

However, in a post tweeted just after 11.30am a statement says:

‘It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones’ performance at Chester Racecourse this evening.

This show will be rescheduled for Sunday 12th August. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.

He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event. ‘

