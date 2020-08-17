Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Aug 2020

Together ‘we nailed it’ – police thank ‘eagle eyed’ public after spotting man walking around Flint with a hammer

Police have thanked ‘eagle-eyed’ members of the public who spotted and reported seeing a man walking around part of Flint with a hammer.

Officers from North Flintshire say they apprehended and arrested then man.

A police spokesperson said officers were called at “15.28, to a report that a man was swinging a small hammer around as he was walking along Northop Road Flint.”

A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page says:


“Thank you to the various eagle-eyed members of the public who sighted a male in possession of a hammer walking in the area of Flint and assisted us in locating him.

This male has now been apprehended and arrested by officers.”

A spokesperson added, “Together #wenailedit



