Today marks the eight year anniversary of Gary Speed’s death

Eight years ago today (November 27 – 2011 ) the football world was left stunned at the news Wales manager Gary Speed had died.

Gary played for Flintshire primary schools’ side and attended Deeside High and Hawarden High Schools.

He went on to be Wales’ most capped outfield player as well as Captain and Manager of the national Welsh Team.

Gary was 42 years old when he died, he made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

Former teammate paid Neville Southall paid tribute to Gary this morning, he tweeted:

RIP Gary Speed

Great guy

Great player

and one of the main reasons I want to help @SJMcDonn in her work with Suicide research ❤️❤️❤️ — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) November 27, 2019

His former clubs have also paid tribute to Gary.

Leeds United who Gary played for between 1988–1996 Tweeted:

💙💛 Gone but never forgotten, 8 years ago today we tragically lost #LUFC legend Gary Speed. Our thoughts are with his friends and family pic.twitter.com/hMqumdRS4F — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 27, 2019

Everton who Gary played for between 1996–1998 Tweeted:

💙 | Eight years ago today, the football world lost a true great. Gary Speed. Gentleman. Evertonian. Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/3KKVYIZ2r4 — Everton (@Everton) November 27, 2019

Newcastle United who Gary played from between 1998–2004 Tweeted:

Today marks eight years since we sadly lost Gary Speed. We'll never forget you, Speedo. ❤️⚫️⚪️ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/CvDIPRhI6A — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 27, 2019



Bolton Wanderes who Gary played for between 2004–2008 Tweeted: