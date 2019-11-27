Click Now!

Today marks the eight year anniversary of Gary Speed’s death

Published: Wednesday, Nov 27th, 2019
Eight years ago today (November 27 – 2011 ) the football world was left stunned at the news Wales manager Gary Speed had died.

Gary played for Flintshire primary schools’ side and attended Deeside High and Hawarden High Schools.

He went on to be Wales’ most capped outfield player as well as Captain and Manager of the national Welsh Team.

Gary was 42 years old when he died, he made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

Former teammate paid Neville Southall paid tribute to Gary this morning, he tweeted:

His former clubs have also paid tribute to Gary.

Leeds United who Gary played for between 1988–1996 Tweeted:

Everton who Gary played for between 1996–1998 Tweeted:

Newcastle United who Gary played from between 1998–2004 Tweeted:


Bolton Wanderes who Gary played for between 2004–2008 Tweeted:

