Tidy up for Deeside Community Garden

Local residents joined volunteers from a supported living scheme to tackle overgrown flowerbeds in the community gardens in Garden City recently.

Clwyd Alyn Housing Association organised the first of two community tidy-ups for the area supported by staff and residents from The Quay Project, based in Greenfield, which supports former homeless young people in Flintshire.

They were also joined by some of the local Garden City residents who came along to lend a hand.

“We’d like to thank the Quay Project Team, especially Senior Project Officer Carol Hughes, Project Worker Christopher Ashworth and the residents who helped out – together they did a really brilliant job,” said Louise Blackwell, Community Development Officer.

“Thanks as well to Shelley Debono who popped along to introduce herself to the residents, as their new Housing Officer and was able to answer some of their housing queries/concerns.

“We managed to clear three of the six raised beds and have another activity session planned later this month when we aim to finish these off and start planting them again with native wildflowers to help attract pollinators and enhance local biodiversity.

“Many residents have previously given really positive feedback as to what a difference having the beautiful raised beds have made, in terms of brightening up the neighbourhood. So, we want to ensure we transform them from their current overgrown state and achieve the same this year,” Louise added.