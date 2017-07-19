Thundery showers forecast for the region as Met Office reissue weather alerts

Screen grab from a live lighting strike map

A weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms remains in place for Flintshire today.

The yellow weather warning, which has been issued by the Met Office, is in place across large parts of the country and much of north Wales.

Currently the warning is in place until 10pm, with forecasts suggesting that the worst of the weather will hit Flintshire later this afternoon.

Details on the Met Office website this morning state: “Thunderstorms, with locally torrential downpours will continue to move north across England and Wales in the early hours of this morning.

“Although the thunderstorms will tend to ease from the south later in the night, further, possibly severe storms may break out again this afternoon, probably focused over parts of northeast Wales, central and northern England.

“Although some places will miss the thunderstorms, there is a chance of localised sudden flooding of homes, businesses and roads.”