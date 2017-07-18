Thundery showers forecast for the region as Met Office issues a weather alert

Hawarden is once again topping the UK temperature charts with a hot and humid 28ºC as of 3.30pm, however, the Met Office has issued weather warnings for Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Thundery downpours are forecast for the area as heavy showers push northwards bringing a risk of hail and lightning.

⚠️Yellow warnings for thundery downpours in places today and tomorrow⚠️ #Thunder and #lightning likely for some ⚡️https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/Ke1rbim7rA — Met Office (@metoffice) 18 July 2017

The Met Office says some places will stay dry, but where thunderstorms occur there could be some torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

On Wednesday any thunderstorms will clear northwards through the morning, leaving murky conditions around the coasts.

Brighter spells inland, but thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon.

It’ll be warm and humid again with a maximum temperature 26 °C.