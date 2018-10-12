Three weeks of resurfacing work set to begin along Chester Road in Sandycroft

Flintshire County Council will start three weeks of carriageway resurfacing work on Chester Road in Sandycroft next week
Work on the B5129 between Leaches Lane and Wood Street will begin on Tuesday 16 October and is scheduled to last week three weeks but that is dependent on weather.
During the work, temporary traffic control measures will be in use.
The council has said access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained “although short delays may be encountered.”
Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:
“Despite facing continuing financial restraints, we are pleased to have secured funding for this important and necessary improvement to our road network which demonstrates the importance of a well maintained highway network to this Council.
“The Council and our contractor carrying out the work, Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd, apologise in advance for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will complete the work as quickly as possible.”