Three weeks of resurfacing work set to begin along Chester Road in Sandycroft

Flintshire County Council will start three weeks of carriageway resurfacing work on Chester Road in Sandycroft next week

Work on the B5129 between Leaches Lane and Wood Street will begin on Tuesday 16 October and is scheduled to last week three weeks but that is dependent on weather.

During the work, temporary traffic control measures will be in use.

The council has said access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained “although short delays may be encountered.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said: