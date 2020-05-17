Three week of resurfacing work between A55 at Northop and A494 to get underway today

Resurfacing on both directions of the A55 carriageway between Junction 33 Northop and the A494 St David’s Interchange will begin today, Sunday May 17.

The work is part of essential resurfacing work which needs to take place on the A55 in the Ewloe to Broughton area and A483 Wrexham to Pulford area over the next few years.

The first phase took place in February this year between Junctions 35 – 34.

Originally the work would have taken place after the summer holidays however, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the requirement for essential travel only, the low volume of traffic means it can be carried in May and June.

The Welsh Government said, “the work needs to be done to maintain the condition of the carriageway, protect the safety of the travelling public and to remove the risk of increasing unplanned closures.

Not carrying out this work would lead to further deterioration of the carriageway resulting in unplanned emergency closures causing more disruption and inconvenience than planned works.

Workers will be following strict social distancing at all times, and will be adhering to the relevant regulations.”

To minimise disruption work is being carried out at weekends and at night.

For the safety of motorists and to allow the work to set one lane will be closed on weekdays.

The work is programmed to last for three weeks, depending on weather conditions, “but every effort will be made to finish ahead of schedule if that is possible.”A spokesperson said.

The work will consist of three weekends of 24 hour working with a full A55/A494 closure of each direction in turn from J33 of the A55 Northop to St David’s Interchange of the A494 with diversions in place.

During the week there will be full overnight A55/A494 closure of each direction with diversions. A full closure allows work to be carried out on both lanes at the same time, reducing the amount of time needed to complete the work.

Transport and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said: “Our aim is always to carry out essential work while causing the least disruption possible to the travelling public while keeping them safe. The very low traffic levels at this unprecedented time means this important work can be carried out with minimal disruption for those undertaking essential journeys.

“The contractors are able to do this essential work while observing the physical distancing rules and they will be complying with other strict guidelines to help protect them against coronavirus while they carry out this work. I am very grateful to these critical workers who are maintaining the road network at this time.”